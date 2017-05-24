STEM Focuses On Arts

The fourth annual Roadmap to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference will include a focus on the Arts. The conference will feature the theme “STE(a)Ming into the Future” at Gillette College August 2-4, 2017.

“Including the Arts is way for us to improve the Roadmap to STEM Conference,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “Educators will receive hands on, practical training that they can immediately use in their classrooms to further induce creativity and innovation in science, technology, engineering and math.”

Three days of active learning and practical classroom resources for almost any P-16 learning environment await participants. The Ann Simpson Artmobile will be on display and can be viewed during the Share-A-Thon along with other products and services that align with STEM education.

Dr. Lodge McCammon will offer a keynote presentation on music and movement, showing how his kinesthetic strategies can be used to ignite the brain and enhance the STEM learning environment.

Session topics will include connecting culinary arts to math, emphasizing creativity in core curriculum, enhancing scientific understanding through drawing, artistic inquiry in the engineering design process, making drones, integrating elementary science activities across curriculum, coding in the classroom, and much more.

The conference will partner with local professionals on half-day STEM experiences to connect educators with real-world applications of STEM. A variety of off-site STEM adventures will be available, including a geological excursion to Devil’s Tower and an interactive exploration of solar energy.

In addition, Physics Girl Dianna Cowern will offer a keynote on engaging girls in science and STEM, and Wyoming’s 2017 Teacher of the Year Ryan Fuhrman will share take away strategies and resources that he uses in his 7th grade classroom to guide students to think more deeply using the new Wyoming science standards.

Information about the conference and registration can be found at:

edu.wyoming.gov/in-the-classroom/career-tech-ed/stem/.