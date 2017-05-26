Teton Plein Air Painters At Visitor’s Center Tuesday

The National Elk Refuge is pleased to welcome back members of the Teton Plein Air Painters to the Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center on Tuesday, May 30. The painters will use the wetlands site as artistic inspiration while sharing their craft with others. The painting session is scheduled from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, allowing the artists to paint when natural light is best. Visitors are encouraged to observe and ask questions of the artists while they create their artwork.

En plein air is a French expression which means “in the open air” and is used to describe painting done in an outdoor setting. The artists paint in a natural light setting, using color to define form. Depending on the light and weather, plein air paintings are generally done in one session. Artists may add final touches to their work once they’re back in the studio.

The Teton Plein Air Painters have used the backdrop of the National Elk Refuge for several years, including sessions at both the Visitor Center and the historic Miller House. Typically, 10 to 14 people are on-site to paint during the Refuge outings. Art mediums include oil, acrylic, watercolor, and pen and ink. “We always enjoy our opportunities to paint on the National Elk Refuge,” said Bobbi Miller, co-facilitator for the group. “The Visitor Center is a very casual setting where it’s easy for guests come outside and visit with us while we paint,” she added.

Teton Plein Air Painters is comprised of a group of artists who meet once a week from May through October in the Jackson Hole area. Starting with two people during the summer of 2012, the group now has a membership of over 170 artists and has merged with the Art Association of Jackson Hole to facilitate communication and growing interest in the organization.

The Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, which expands hours to 8:00 am – 7:00 pm this Saturday, May 27, is located at 532 N. Cache Street in Jackson. The painters will be scattered throughout the Visitor Center lawn and adjoining areas. The activity is free of charge.