Times Praises Festival

The New York Times Recognizes Grand Teton Music Festival as a

Top Ten Classical Music Festival for a Second Year

The New York Times names the Grand Teton Music Festival as a top ten classical summer music festival of 2017. This marks the second consecutive year the Festival has been nationally recognized in the annual summer festivals guide.

“I am genuinely excited that The New York Times has recognized our wonderful Festival as one of the best in the country for the second year in a row,” said Executive Director Andrew Palmer Todd. “It is a well deserved acknowledgement of what Music Director Donald Runnicles, our musicians, and our audience have known for decades—Grand Teton Music Festival is a world-class destination for classical music.”

Following a record-setting 2016 season, the Grand Teton Music Festival has programmed a star-studded summer. See the Stars in Jackson Hole celebrates the total solar eclipse occurring this August and builds on last year’s momentum—presenting over 50 events that reached more than 15,000 people and representing a total attendance increase of 51% between 2014 and 2016.

Festival highlights with a nod to the eclipse include Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony and Holst’s The Planets. Prominent pianist Yefim Bronfman and violinist Augustin Hadelich will appear with the Festival Orchestra as soloists, but without a doubt, the season’s crown jewel is cellist Yo-Yo Ma who takes center stage at Walk Festival Hall for the sold-out Fundraising Gala on August 1. Hailed as the most transcendent musician of our time, Mr. Ma will perform Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra under the baton of our esteemed Music Director Donald Runnicles. Additionally, Mr. Ma will join Festival musicians for performances of well-known chamber music works.

The 2017 Festival begins Monday, July 3, 2017 and concludes on Sunday, August 20 with a special performance by Pink Martini.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gtmf.org or call the GTMF ticket line at 307.733.1128. Click here to read the full New York Times article.