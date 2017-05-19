Town and County Seek Community Input on Planning Projects

Open House and Community Discussion Topics Will Include Workforce Housing, Parking, Zoning, and Natural Resource Regulations

The Town of Jackson and Teton County will host an Open House and Community Discussion on local wildlife, workforce housing and other topics at the Center for the Arts on June 1st. The Open House portion of the event will take place from 12:00pm to 8:00pm, and the Community Discussion will be held from 5:30pm to 8:00pm.

The event is part of the Town and County Planning Department’s new initiative for inviting community discussion and input on updates to regulations that will have widespread implications for the community. Public engagement in this process is a critical priority of both the Town and County.

The event is intended to collect public feedback on how the Town and County should approach the following five questions:

What can be done to protect wildlife habitat and improve water quality?

Where should workforce housing be built?

Where is parking an issue and how can parking be improved?

What role should businesses and developers play in providing workforce housing?

Who should qualify for deed-restricted housing and what rules should apply to them?

Each of these questions is associated with a project currently underway to update Town and County regulations. These projects include updates to Natural Resource Regulations, Town Zoning Updates (outside the Downtown), a Town Parking Study (outside the Downtown), Housing Requirements Updates, and Housing Department Rules and Regulations Updates. Additional details on all projects, as well as updates and public engagement information can be found atwww.jacksontetonplan.com.

“Public engagement and community input will be critical components of all these projects,” Tyler Sinclair, Director of Planning, said. “As we continue to make progress on the Comprehensive Plan, it’s very important to check in with residents and stakeholders to ensure that implementation aligns with the community’s vision.”

The Open House from 12:00pm to 8:30pm is designed for individuals on a tight schedule or those who prefer to digest information and provide feedback separately from larger groups. The Community Discussion from 5:30pm to 8:30pm will encourage small group discussion and more interaction.

This event is the first of a series of community engagement opportunities that will take place throughout the year. The overarching effort related to the five main projects is titled “Engage 2017: Ensuring Local Wildlife and Workforce”. Interested residents and stakeholders are encouraged to follow regular updates via the project website (www.jacksontetonplan.com),