Town Planning Request Gets One Bidder

The Town of Jackson issued a ‘Request for Proposals’ (RFP) for assistance with working on the 2012 Comprehensive Plan.

But instead of receiving several responses, they only got one.

So the council will vote to hire Austin, Texas-based Code Studio to work on the completion of the LDR update for Character Districts 3 – 6, which are residential by nature.

The work done by Code Studio will cost 75,000 dollars.

To date, only the downtown district and county rural districts have been completed since the approval of the Comp plan nearly 5 years ago.