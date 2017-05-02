Transit Hits The Brakes-Unofficial SPET Totals Counted

Bad night for public transit

With unofficial totals of the votes cast for SPET proposals show that the community did not support the START public transit with 3 of 3 proposals on the ballot failing.

START had hoped to update its bus fleet, complete construction of a maintenance facility, and to build housing.

Also losing was the effort to repay the town for money spent on the Redmond Hall project which was funded through the town and county coffers and is now under construction.

Voters turned out in force to support the work proposed for fire stations 1 and 3 which sought 6.8 million dollars.

The Living Center was also soundly supported with 68% of the votes in favor.

Seed money for Central Wyoming College was approved as was money for the rec center and Parks and Rec housing, as well as money for pedestrian improvements around town.