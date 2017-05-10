St. John’s Medical Center and the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce recently partnered to provide wellness services to Chamber members.

The new program, Be Well Jackson Hole, allows Chamber businesses to contract for select wellness services from St. John’s nationally recognized comprehensive worksite wellness program.

In 2016, the American Hospital Association (AHA) commended the wellness department at St. John’s as a new innovative strategy to support individuals in reaching their highest potential for health.

Through Be Well Jackson Hole, businesses can select from twenty different services, ranging from couch-to-5K programs to healing touch sessions, from tobacco cessation programs to wellness coaching services.

Chamber members are eligible to purchase these wellness services for their employees at 10% off regular prices.

For detailed information, including pricing, contact St. John’s Wellness Department at 307.739.7244 or jheemstra@tetonhospital.org(link sends e-mail)