Worker Camp On The Agenda

The discussion of worker camping will continue this evening with the Jackson Town Council.

The subject of housing workers in temporary structures, RV’s and tents has been bubbling around since last year when councilmember Jim Stanford suggested it as a way to help some of the many housing-challenged workers have a place to lay their heads,

Numerous ideas have been floated about and have led to the possibility of a camping zone in the parking lot of the Jackson/Teton County Recreation Center.

The plan would assign some 40 existing parking spaces for use as camper sites.

The town staff is concerned that the location could provide challenges including the need to deal with sewage.

Staff also proposed some regulations including only accommodating hard-sided or pop-up campers, but no tents, allowing no more than 4 people per camper, all of whom need to work in Teton County.

The Town would consider charging nearly 3000 per space for the summer and would not allow smoking or pets or sitting outside the campers.

The staff also estimated that it would spend more than 50,000 dollars to provide electoral and water services to the site.