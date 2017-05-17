Wyoming Ag Exporters Invited To Mexico

Wyoming agricultural exporters are invited to apply for a foreign trade mission to Mexico City on Aug. 3-6.

The foreign trade mission, led by the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency, will connect companies with foreign buyers to increase exports and sales opportunities.

Small business owners will participate in business-to-buyer meetings with a trip to the U.S. Consolate.

Applications are due May 26, 2017. Call Briana Tanaka at 307-777-6430 or email her at Briana.Tanaka@wyo.gov.

The Business Council recently received a $158,000 State Trade and Expansion Program (STEP) grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The grant funds webinar training for interested entrepreneurs in addition to this trade mission. A trade mission to Canada focused on the manufacturing industry will follow in September, with more details to come.

The federally-funded initiative aims to introduce business owners to exporting so they can expand into new markets and increase foreign direct investment in the state.

The program began with a free webinar in January for interested entrepreneurs.

Export and market expansion helps business owners discover a larger client base. The Business Council plans to increase Wyoming exports 50 percent over the next decade. Exports are a $1.2 billion industry in the state.

To expand exports, the Business Council is leveraging the diplomatic ties that Wyoming policymakers have forged, advocating for expanding ports and providing more technical assistance to help Wyoming companies export.

The Business Council is also working closely with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Western U.S. Agricultural Trade Association to make local firms more competitive in foreign markets.

Find an application and learn more about international trade at wyomingbusiness.org/step.