8th Annual Teton Village Concert on the Commons Line Up Announced

Concert on the Commons Line Up Announced

Teton Village Association with support from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and all TVA business partners, is proud to present its 8th year of Concerts on the Commons. Music begins at 8 PM July 3rd, followed by the only fireworks show in the area at 10 PM. On July 4, music starts up with the Jazz Foundation of JH at 4 PM, followed by Calle Mambo at 8 PM, bringing a high-energy, Latin and Salsa music to the stage. Fireworks will again proceed at 10 PM.

Seven FREE concerts begin July 16 and every Sunday at 5 PM through Aug 27.

July 3 – Too Slim and the Taildraggers www.tooslim.org

July 4 – Calle Mambo www.callemambo.net

and The Jazz Foundation of Jackson Hole www.jfjh.org

July 16 – Elektrik Voodoo www.elektricvoodoo.com

July 23 – Afrolicious www.afroliciousmusic.com

July 30 – Whitewater Ramble www.whitewaterramble.com

Aug 6 – Satsang www.satsangmovement.com

Aug 13 – Out West Fest featuring; Canyon Kids www.canyonkidsmusic.com

Aug 20 – Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons www.secretweaponsmusic.com

and Shakewell www.shakewell.band

Aug 27 – Mojo Green www.mojogreenmusic.com

The Handle Bar www.michaelmina.net; featuring gourmet comfort food choices, plus beer, wine, specialty cocktail, non-alcoholic drinks, and more will provide this seasons food and drink. Teton Village shops will be open to buy food and drink to bring to the concert as well. All events will be rain or shine, summer Teton Village storms pass though quickly, Concert on the Commons has only been stopped due to weather once in 7 years. Please leave dogs at home. Bring a light jacket, your smiles and your friends, and get ready for a great evening of FREE music!

All base area summer activities in the Grand Adventure Park opened at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort over the weekend. In addition the Bridger Gondola, Teewinot Chairlift and JH Bike Park opened for the summer season this weekend. The Grand Adventure Park, has a variety of great family friendly activities, all easily accessed by the Grand Adventure Pass, which offers unlimited fun for $79. Through Labor Day weekend, the Aerial Tram, Bridger Gondola and Teewinot will be operating daily, all accessed through one affordable sightseeing pass. This unprecedented lift service is now complimented by great dining options at the Village base, and atop the lifts. On June 19th the Bridger Gondola will stay open throughout the evenings for sightseeing, hiking and dining options at Piste Mountain Bistro and The Deck. Before 5PM, Gondola access requires a sightseeing ticket or Grand Adventure Pass and then is free to the public starting at 5PM. The newest high alpine adventure at JHMR, the Via Ferrata, will be opening in mid-to-late June.

For complete information on schedules openings, summer dining, events, and activities please visit

