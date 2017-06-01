Anna Olson Selected to Lead the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce

June 1, 2017 – Anna Olson has been selected to lead the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce as President/CEO beginning July 3, 2017. She currently serves as Brand Director for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Chamber Chair Joe Madera said, “Anna has long been a champion for the interests of local businesses and we’re excited to have the opportunity to continue working with her.” He added, “Her understanding of our community business trends and needs will enable her to engage with our members and ensure their partnership with the Chamber is successful.”

A well-known leader in the local business community, Anna served on the Chamber’s board of directors for eight years, including her term as Board Chair in 2014-15. She was an important advocate for the Chamber who worked to ensure the success of Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board programs and supported the launch of DestiMetrics, which provides valuable economic forecasting data specific to Jackson Hole for all local businesses.

Anna commented, “The Chamber is a longstanding organization that has served an integral part in the success of our community, including the role that we play with special events, business advocacy, and serving our guests.” She added, “My focus will be on our members. The diverse group of small businesses, nonprofits, and individuals are the backbone of this successful organization.”

Anna has had a career in travel and tourism, including marketing roles at United Airlines and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Service to community is one of her priorities. Anna currently serves on the Vertical Harvest Board of Directors and on the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Vice President Rick Howe, IOM, said, “I have known and worked with Anna for many years in different capacities throughout the valley. Anna has always been passionate through her professional and volunteer efforts and continually moves the bar forward through careful and thoughtful leadership. Myself and the entire staff are excited to welcome her at the helm into this exciting time with the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce.”