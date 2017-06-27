Big Days Ahead In JH

Independence Day is an exciting and fun time in Jackson Hole.

The Town of Jackson offers tips and important information to help make the holiday safe and

hassle-free.

The Town reminds everyone that it is FREE to park in the downtown parking garage at Milward

& Simpson for all your 4th of July activities. Leave your car in the garage all day and you will

wind up with the best seat in the house for the fireworks later that evening! Speaking of parking,

please note that the Town of Jackson’s oversized parking rules for the Home Ranch lot recently

changed. The oversized parking spaces in the municipal lot, located on North Cache Street, are

now available for buses, recreational vehicles, and vehicles pulling trailers only. Previously any

vehicle over twenty feet could use the oversized spaces.

The day’s festivities start with the annual 4th of July Breakfast and Parade. The roads along the

parade route, from the Fairgrounds to the Town Square, will be closed and traffic will be

redirected. The 4th of July is a great day to get your bike out or to ride the free START Town

Shuttle. Residents and guests are encouraged to use alternative transportation to reduce

congestion, avoid delays and limit pollution. In many instances, bicycle and pedestrian traffic

will be moving faster than vehicle traffic.

START will run its regular free in-town shuttle as well as free shuttles between Jackson, Wilson,

and the Stilson parking lot. Pick up a summer schedule or visit www.startbus.com for exact

times.

The 4th of July fireworks show at Snow King is a fun family event. The Police Department

advises that if you plan on travelling south or west after the fireworks, please park west of Cache

Street and utilize the parking structure at Milward and Simpson. If you plan to go east or north,

you are advised to park east of Cache Street. Obey all traffic signs and officers, use turn signals,

and remain aware of bicyclists and pedestrians. Bicyclists are reminded to ride in the direction

of traffic, obey all traffic signals and signage, wear helmets and use lights after sunset.

Public Notice

The Town reminds people that the 4th of July means lots of big bangs, bright lights, and other

unnerving situations for our furry friends. Please plan to leave your pets at home where they feel

comfortable.

Lastly, fireworks are prohibited by ordinance within Town limits and Teton County and will

result in them being taken for destruction if used. The fire department reminds everyone that

fireworks continue to present a fire danger both in and out of Town. It’s also necessary to have

an outdoor fireplace approved by the Fire Department before you have any open fires within the

TOJ.

The Town of Jackson wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day!