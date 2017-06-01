Bike Lockers Coming To Stilson Transit Center

Teton Village Association (TVA) and Friends of Pathways (FOP) announce the purchase and future installation of five bike lockers and racks for ten bikes at the Stilson Transit Center. By installing the first secure overnight bike parking in Teton County, TVA and FOP encourage more people to envision cycling as convenient and practical transportation option. Now, commuters will have the ability to leave their car at Stilson, hop on a bicycle and ride into town or to Teton Village on a safe, separated pathway. When that happens, there will be one less person driving on already congested roads.

“With the final stretch of pathway from Town to Teton Village completed, convenient and secure bike parking is one way that Teton Village can expand our multimodal transportation system immediately,” said Melissa Turley, Director of TVA. “We are working to provide as many solutions as possible to give people more transportation choice, so they can get out of traffic and enjoy everything that living in Jackson Hole has to offer.”

During a Community Open House at the Old Wilson Schoolhouse and Community Center, 125 people attended the event and 318 people completed a survey to provide suggestions to reduce summer traffic congestion. Many expressed frustrations with current traffic levels. Better bike parking facilities was one of the suggestions offered and an immediate action that could be taken to create healthier transportation choices.

Bicycle lockers are closed containers that provide secure long-term bicycle parking. While sidewalk bike racks are intended for short periods of time, lockers provide options for long term use by protecting bikes from weather and theft. Demand for bike parking is on the rise in Teton County. During a survey of town in 2015, Friends of Pathways found over 150, mostly private, bike racks in the town limits. Many businesses have requested additional parking to accommodate the number of bikes parked in front of their business. Organized and secure long-term bike parking is becoming increasingly more important as the number of bicycle trips continues to rise.

Installing long term, weather-proof bike parking is a part of a larger project to build our network of transportation choices and make Teton County healthier. Now people who live too far away to commute by bike can drive or ride the START Bus to Stilson, pick up their bike from their locker, and take the pathways to work. “It’s certainly more fun than sitting in traffic, plus you can get outside, get a little exercise, and take one car off the road for everyone else,” said Katherine Dowson Executive Director at Friends of Pathways.

Last summer Path22 at the Skyline Tunnel had an average of 200 trips a day, with peak counts around 350. With the recent completion of the final Path22 segment, cycling trips are expected to increase. People interested in renting locker space can contact Jack Koehler at Friends of Pathways, 733-4534. Lockers are available for $25/month.