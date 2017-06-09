Due to continued flooding, Cattleman’s Bridge on Spring Gulch Road is closed until further notice. The current level and speed of the Gros Ventre River has structurally compromised the bridge, and it is currently unsafe for passage.

The removal of debris from the upstream side of the bridge has been on-going, but due to reports of significant buckling of the bridge near the south bank of the river, the bridge was shut down yesterday evening around 7:00pm by the Teton County Sheriff’s Department and the Teton County Road & Levee Department.

Teton County Road & Levee personnel are assessing the situation today, and will be working to mitigate the river’s effect on the bridge. Continued debris removal will attempt to protect the structural integrity of the bridge, however, a full damage assessment and the development of options for repair will not be possible until the flood waters recede.

Due to these conditions, an extended closure is anticipated. Teton County Road & Levee will be working to repair and reopen the bridge as soon as it is deemed safe for travel.

In addition to the bridge closure, Spring Gulch Road is restricted to local traffic only south of King’s Highway and north of Lower Bar BC Road. Teton County officials encourage members of the public to use extreme caution around all rivers and creeks during this period of flooding.

For current updates on flooding, road closures, and related information, please sign-up for Teton County Emergency Management (TCEM) Nixle alerts (https://local.nixle.com/teton-county-emergency-management/) and check in with TCEM’s facebook page.