Celebrate Open Spaces and Art

FoundSpace with the Jackson Hole Land Trust and Jackson Hole Public Art

The Jackson Hole Land Trust (JHLT) in partnership with Jackson Hole Public Art invites the community to join five local artists for the third year of FoundSpace to explore open space and interact with art installations at JHLT easement-protected properties Wilson Centennial Ponds and Hardeman North Meadow. To celebrate the crossroads of art and conservation, FoundSpace brings together open spaces and public art in an accessible, family-friendly venue.

The 2017 FoundSpace celebration will take place on Friday, June 9. The community is invited between 5 PM and 8 PM to join the celebration, engage with the five local FoundSpace artists, and watch the full moon rise along the community bike path at Hardeman North Meadow, between Stilson Lot and the Wilson School. The unveiling of the art installations will feature local food from the Café Genevieve truck for $2, free refreshments from Melvin Brewing, and live music from One Ton Pig. The first 200 event attendees to visit all four of the art installations will also receive a custom, limited-edition FoundSpace hat featuring artwork by Abby Paffrath. The FoundSpace installations will remain in place until the day after the Jackson Hole Land Trust Annual Picnic on August 13.

As the third iteration of FoundSpace, this year’s artists will use found objects gathered on Jackson Hole Land Trust protected properties by volunteers, which will then be fashioned into contemporary artwork. The theme for this year’s installations is “Lost and Found,” and links together three dimensional sculpture, poetry, and design. The artists – Ben Roth, Jenny Dowd, Matt Daly, Bronwyn Minton, and Bland Hoke – will be on site during the June 9th event to provide for information and inspiration. “FoundSpace brings together two of my favorite elements of living in Jackson Hole – art and wild places,” said Ben Roth, third-time FoundSpace artist. “You are able to explore beautiful open space while celebrating the wonderful creative talents of other artists in the community.”

Hardeman North Meadow is a Land Trust protected conservation property owned by the Jackson Hole Land Trust. Located in the center of downtown Wilson, Wyoming, along the frequently traveled Highway 22, Hardeman North Meadow is highly-visible. “We are thrilled to have this year’s artists creating art with the community on the protected land along the bike path at Hardeman North Meadow and the Wilson Centennial Ponds – one of the best public-access places for outdoor recreation in our area,” said Laurie Andrews, President of the Jackson Hole Land Trust. “The venue is an ideal place to engage the community through artistic experiences and to bring awareness to the open spaces and accessible local pathways systems throughout the valley. We are excited to partner with other organizations in Western Wyoming which serve to create a high quality of life through art and conservation together.”

Since 2015, FoundSpace has drawn the community together through art and land placemaking, while encouraging individuals and families to explore our public-access properties. FoundSpace is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information on the history of the project, event details, and a map of the art installations, visit www.jhlandtrust.org/get-involved/FoundSpace.