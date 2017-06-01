Dust Abatement Application on Moose-Wilson Road

The temporary closure is only on approximately two miles of the road, on the unpaved section of the road. Motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route during this temporary closure. This is the first of three scheduled dust abatement treatments for the 2017 season.

For those wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve or Death Canyon Trailhead, access will be possible by heading south from the Teton Park Road junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.

Electronic signs will be placed on Wyoming Highway 390 to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closure. For travelers heading south to Teton Village from the Moose area, signs will also be placed near the junction of the Teton Park Road.

The product used for dust abatement is a slurry of magnesium chloride, the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole. This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles. Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Thursday may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue.

A temporary travel closure will be in place on the unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park June 6-8, for a dust abatement application. The temporary closure will begin at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 and the road will reopen by 8 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

Roadwork schedules may change, or be delayed, due to weather conditions, equipment malfunction, or other extenuating circumstances.