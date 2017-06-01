Exhibit Opening Friday at Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center

Grand Teton National Park is hosting a new exhibit opening for Living Traditions, Reflections of the Past, on Friday, June 2, at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center from 3:30-5 p.m. The exhibit opening will include a presentation by National Park Service Ranger and collector of American Indian art Laine Thom at 4:15 p.m. followed by refreshments sponsored by Grand Teton Association.

The new exhibit showcases historic American Indian art and cultural material from the David T. Vernon Collection alongside contemporary American Indian items that Laine Thom has collected over the past 45 years. Most of the contemporary pieces highlight the link between past and present. The contemporary pieces were created by Northern Plains, Columbia River Plateau, and Shoshonean people whose ancestors have used Jackson Hole for thousands of years. The combination of the two collections highlights the materials, techniques, and colors of work that spans over one hundred years.

In addition to the exhibits, the gallery wall will feature paintings by contemporary American Indian artists, Lyle Miller, DG House, Paul Hacker, and Monte Yellowbird. These paintings will be on display through the summer at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.

The exhibit of American Indians items will be showcased at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center and Colter Bay Visitor Center throughout the summer.