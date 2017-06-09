Fatality In Yellowstone

Today, park search crews located the body of Jeff Murphy who was missing near the park’s North Entrance. Mr. Murphy’s death appears to have resulted from a fall on Turkey Pen Peak.

Mr. Murphy, 53, from Batavia, Illinois went for a day hike on the Rescue Creek Trail on June 7. The park initiated the search on June 8 when Mr. Murphy’s wife reported that he failed to check in.

“All of us at Yellowstone extend our sympathy to the Murphy family for their tragic loss,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk.

At its peak, the search involved eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams, and a helicopter.

The Rescue Creek Trail, which had been closed due to this search, is open. However, visitors should anticipate temporary closures in the area until the investigation is complete.

Photo:NPS