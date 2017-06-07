Flood Watch Extended Until Saturday

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of northwest Wyoming, including the following areas,

Absaroka Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* Through Saturday afternoon

* Very warm afternoon and morning temperatures with windy

conditions over elevations below 10,000 feet Thursday and

Friday will greatly accelerate snowmelt runoff. Expect sharp

increases in creek and river levels Friday morning through

Saturday afternoon.

* Along the Snake River Basin: Flooding of low lying areas is

expected on smaller creeks and streams to include Pacific

Creek, Buffalo Fork, and the Gros Ventre River. Inflows into

Jackson Lake could reach 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) on

Friday and Saturday mornings. Minor flooding is also expected

along the Snake River from Moose to near Jackson Friday

morning through Saturday afternoon. The flow along the Gros

Ventre River near Kelly is still expected to increase to 6,000

to 6,500 cfs by Saturday morning. The eventual peak along the

Snake River near Jackson is highly dependent on the outflows

from Jackson Dam. The flow along the Snake River near Jackson

could still to be around 26,000 cfs by Saturday afternoon.

* Along the Shoshone River Basin: The North Fork of the Shoshone

River at Wapiti is still forecasted to rise to near flood stage

by Saturday morning. The South Fork of the Shoshone near Valley

is still expected to rise to near flood stage by early Saturday

morning. Expect minor flooding at both locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should continue to monitor hydrological and weather forecasts

and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas

prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should

flooding develop.

It is important to know where you are relative to streams,

rivers, and creeks which can become killers during high flows.

Campers and boaters need to stay away from streams and rivers

along the Snake River Basin through next week.