Flood Watch Extended Until Saturday

The Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of northwest Wyoming, including the following areas,
Absaroka Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* Through Saturday afternoon
* Very warm afternoon and morning temperatures with windy
conditions over elevations below 10,000 feet Thursday and
Friday will greatly accelerate snowmelt runoff. Expect sharp
increases in creek and river levels Friday morning through
Saturday afternoon.
* Along the Snake River Basin: Flooding of low lying areas is
expected on smaller creeks and streams to include Pacific
Creek, Buffalo Fork, and the Gros Ventre River. Inflows into
Jackson Lake could reach 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) on
Friday and Saturday mornings. Minor flooding is also expected
along the Snake River from Moose to near Jackson Friday
morning through Saturday afternoon. The flow along the Gros
Ventre River near Kelly is still expected to increase to 6,000
to 6,500 cfs by Saturday morning. The eventual peak along the
Snake River near Jackson is highly dependent on the outflows
from Jackson Dam. The flow along the Snake River near Jackson
could still to be around 26,000 cfs by Saturday afternoon.
* Along the Shoshone River Basin: The North Fork of the Shoshone
River at Wapiti is still forecasted to rise to near flood stage
by Saturday morning. The South Fork of the Shoshone near Valley
is still expected to rise to near flood stage by early Saturday
morning. Expect minor flooding at both locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should continue to monitor hydrological and weather forecasts
and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas
prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should
flooding develop.
It is important to know where you are relative to streams,
rivers, and creeks which can become killers during high flows.
Campers and boaters need to stay away from streams and rivers
along the Snake River Basin through next week.