Fossil Butte National Monument Opens Upper Scenic Drive

On Friday, June 2nd, 2017, Fossil Butte National Monument opened the scenic drive north of the picnic area. Melting snow and spring-like conditions have allowed this section of the road to be opened for the summer season. This portion of the road is gravel, steep, and not recommended for vehicles traveling with trailers.

Fossil Butte National Monument welcomes visitors into the high sagebrush steppe ecosystem for hiking, biking, and exploring the park. “We are happy to welcome the summer season by opening all the roads in the monument,” said Angela Wetz, Superintendent of Fossil Butte National Monument. “The scenic drive provides outstanding views of Southwest Wyoming.”

The monument visitor center is open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. For more information on current conditions, summer Ranger Led programs, and updates on park activities call 307-877-4455, visit nps.gov/fobu or follow FossilButteNPS on social media.

Photo:NPS