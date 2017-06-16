GOP Portraitgate Petition Is Live

GOP Says Support Tradition & Respect

for the Office of the Presidency

In reaction to our nationally reported flap involving Mayor Muldoon taking down the official photos of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Jackson Town Hall, the Teton County GOP began circulating their petition to restore the photos.

The petition would also ask the council to pass a resolution that would make the the presidential portraits a fixture in the town building on Pearl Avenue.

In an email sent out today, the party says, “Over the last several days, Republicans and Democrats in Teton County have both voiced their opposition to the Mayor’s decision to remove photos of the U.S. President and Vice President from the Jackson Town Hall. The move has garnered national attention and triggered debate across our community and throughout the state. The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials have been flooded with phone calls and emails from folks around the globe.”

In less than two days, party officials say that they have received over 1,000 signatures.

The petition says, “When it comes to showing respect for our nation and our state – there is no room for partisanship. Regardless of who holds the office of the U.S. President and Vice President, their photos should hang in a place of honor in Jackson and Teton County government buildings.”

Signers are asked to, “support the longstanding tradition of honoring the office of the U.S. President and Vice President by displaying their photos in the Jackson Town Hall and Teton County Commission Chambers. I ask the Jackson Town Council to return the photos of the President and Vice President to the Town Hall and pass a resolution requiring the photos of the sitting President and Vice President to always hang in Teton County’s local government buildings.”

Party leaders will present the petition to the town council at Monday’s meeting. That meeting begins at 6pm.

You can read and sign the petition here.

–