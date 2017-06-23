Governor Appoints New District Court Judge for the Fifth Judicial District

CHEYENNE, WY – Governor Matt Mead has appointed William L. (Bill) Simpson to be District Court Judge for the Fifth Judicial District. Simpson fills the vacancy occurring in the District’s Park County, Cody office with the retirement of Judge Steven Cranfill effective July 31, 2017.

A graduate of Cody High School, Simpson has a Bachelor of Science degree, with honors, from the University of Wyoming and a Juris Doctor degree from the UW College of Law. He has been in private practice in Cody for 33 years – with Simpson, Kepler & Edwards beginning in 1984 upon graduating from law school, and since 2000 with Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine. Simpson has also worked for the Wyoming Public Defender’s Office for almost three decades. His pro bono work through the years, in a variety of matters including domestic relations, child custody, family law, and indigent defendants, has been significant.

“The Judicial Nominating Commission sent over three great candidates, making this decision very difficult,” said Governor Mead. “Bill Simpson received supportive letters from judges, fellow attorneys, a victims’ services organization, and members of the community from many walks of life, as well as from others around the state. His long and strong commitment to the Cody area, his criminal and civil legal experience acquired over decades of practice, and his considerable volunteer legal work to help those in need were important in making the final selection,” added the Governor.

In reaction to his appointment, Simpson said: “I am truly and deeply honored by Governor Mead’s appointment. I will work as hard as I can for the people of the Fifth Judicial District – a place I know and love.”