Gros Ventre/Kelly Road Closed

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent David Vela said, “The large amount of water flowing in the Gros Ventre River is causing some significant and accelerated erosion that may soon compromise the road.” He said, “The safety of anyone traveling that road is our first priority due to how fast the erosion has progressed in the last two days.” The river bank has eroded more than 10 feet in the last 36 hours. An area closure has been implemented around the affected location.

The National Park Service will continue to monitor the situation and allow the dynamic system of the river to respond to the increased water flow. At this time, it is unknown how long the closure will be in effect and what the extent of the damage will be. It is anticipated the erosion will continue as the water flow remains high and fast.

The Gros Ventre Campground is open and available for first-come, first-served overnight camping. During the road closure, access to the campground is via the Antelope Flats Road, which is approximately ½ mile north of Moose Junction. The Antelope Flats Road provides access to Mormon Row as well. There is no through vehicle traffic on Mormon Row or Warm Ditch Roads, although, bicycles are allowed.

Approximately 4.5 miles of the Gros Ventre/Kelly Road in Grand Teton National Park is closed from the Gros Ventre Junction with US Highway 26/89/191 to the Gros Ventre Campground due to significant erosion along the Gros Ventre River that is threatening the road. This closure includes all vehicle and bicycle traffic. Traffic to the community of Kelly and the Gros Ventre Campground, as well as other locations in the area, is rerouted via Antelope Flats Road. All detours are signed along the roadways.