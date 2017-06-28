Hebgen Lake Victim Identified

The subject of the search last Thursday at Hebgen Lake is identified as Jeffrey Barr age 67 of Burbank, CA. He was located in the lake Friday morning by Sheriff’s Search and Rescuers. The cause of death has been determined as drowning.

On June 23, 2017, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue deployed additional resources in a continued search for the camper that began yesterday afternoon. Resources from Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue included the Posse, dive team, and canine teams. Additionally, a helicopter from Central Helicopters, Yellowstone National Park Rangers, Forest Service Law Enforcement, and personnel from Flathead County Sheriff’s Office with specialized underwater detection equipment responded to assist with the search.

Evidence on scene indicated that the male may have entered the water in an attempt to retrieve a small pontoon fishing boat that had blown away. The cause of death is still under investigation by a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy Coroner.