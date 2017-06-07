Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: Summer Activities and Restaurants Open this Weekend  

This Saturday, June 10th all base area summer activities in the Grand Adventure Park open at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. In addition the Bridger Gondola, Teewinot Chairlift and JH Bike Park open for the summer season this weekend. The Grand Adventure Park, has a variety of great family friendly activities, all easily accessed by the Grand Adventure Pass, which offers unlimited fun for $79. Through Labor Day weekend, the Aerial Tram, Bridger Gondola and Teewinot will be operating daily, all accessed through one affordable sightseeing pass. This unprecedented lift service is now complimented by great dining options at the Village base, and atop the lifts.

The Jackson Hole Mountain Bike Park is opening Saturday as well as the Tin Can Cantina for refreshments and tacos. Also starting Saturday, the Bridger Gondola will be operating throughout the day, and Off Piste Market will be open daily starting at 9am. On June 19th the Bridger Gondola will stay open throughout the evenings for sightseeing, hiking and dining options at Piste Mountain Bistro and The Deck. Before 5PM, Gondola access requires a sightseeing ticket or Grand Adventure Pass and then is free to the public starting at 5PM. The newest high alpine adventure at JHMR, the Via Ferrata, will be opening in mid-to-late June.

Saturday, June 10th is Passholder Appreciation Day! To celebrate the opening of all the activities, JHMR is inviting all current passholders, from both Winter 2016.17 and 2017.18 to come and enjoy free and discounted activities, including FREE Tram, Bike Park, Drop Tower and more. For more details, click here.

For complete information on schedules openings, summer dining, events, and activities please visit www.jacksonhole.com

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort located in Teton Village, WY is the home of the Aerial Tram, the longest continuous lift in North America that takes you to the top of the Tetons. A year round adventure outpost with an amazing array of summer activities, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, has adventures for everyone: experience the Grand Adventure Park, downhill mountain biking, access hundreds of miles of hiking trails, or try or try the NEW Via Ferrata, tandem paragliding, horseback riding, guided rock climbing, kids programs, free outdoor concerts and more. With a great variety of dining and shopping options, we hope you come for a Tram ride and stay for the day. JHMR operates in Bridger Teton National Forest, and is proud supporting member of 1% for the Planet.

