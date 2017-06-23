Man To Prison For Sexual Abuse In Yosemite National Park

A man who sexually abused a child in Yosemite National Park in 2015 was recently sentenced to serve 43 months in prison. Marcus Anthony Maluhia Araiza, Jr., now age 20, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2015 on charges of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact with a child under age 12.

US Park Rangers of Yosemite National Park and ISB Special Agents responded to the incident in August 2015, quickly identifying the suspect and taking him into custody.

The National Park Service is dedicated to supporting victims and witnesses of all ages. We understand that being a victim of a crime can be devastating and that crimes involving children are particularly egregious. While leading the investigation and throughout prosecution by the US Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of California, an ISB Special Agent remained dedicated to supporting the victim and the victim’s family.

In addition to his prison term, Araiza will serve 15 years supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

NPS photo by the Investigative Services Branch (ISB).