Muldoon’s Portraitgate Goes National – On Fox News

Mayor Pete Muldoon may not have wanted to get famous like this but, if past similar stories are any measure, the Trump Portraitgate story has gone national… Bigly …on FOX News.

Muldoon ordered the removal of pictures of President Trump and Mike Pence from the wall at Jackson’s Town Hall. He then replaced it with a portrait of Shoshone Chief Washakie.

While the move raised some local eyebrows, it was Sundance state legislator who took a poke at the Town Council on Facebook Saturday evening.

In a 3 and one-half minute video, Wyoming State Representative Tyler Lindholm had a message for the Mayor. As of 11:30 today the video had been viewed about 80, 000 times.

In the video Lindholm smiled and wondered if Jackson could hold the high ground on principle and not take state funding that ‘was tainted by coal’.



But the headline at FOXNews.com this morning is sure to get more attention than that. The network posted the story this morning.

Fox News cable programming is seen by 2 million people each day. The website is often sourced by other programs such as Rush Limbaugh for show material/

“Trump portrait removed by Jackson Hole mayor: “We do not live in a dictatorship” read the headline on the American Dispatch page at Fox. That page is populated with stories written by Todd Starnes.

Starnes has also posted a longer opinion piece on his website toddstarnes.com

In the piece at Starnes site he says, “Mayor Pete Muldoon’s decision to remove President Trump’s portrait illustrates the Left’s complete and utter disregard for tradition, decorum, and basic social graces.

Ultimately, the mayor will have to answer to the good and patriotic people of Jackson, Wyoming.

Until that happens, perhaps someone could inform Mayor Muldoon that Donald J. Trump is the president of the United States, not the manager of a Piggly Wiggly.”

Image: Wikipedia, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20714323

Image: foxnews.com