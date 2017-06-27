New Rules For Oversized Vehicles In Town Lot

The Town of Jackson’s oversized parking rules for the Home Ranch
lot recently changed. The oversized parking spaces in the municipal lot, located on North Cache
Street, are now available for buses, recreational vehicles, and vehicles pulling trailers only.
Previously any vehicle over twenty feet could use the oversized spaces.
These oversized parking spaces are intended to provide parking for the largest vehicles in the
Town. The change was made to ensure that the largest types of vehicles – RVs, tour buses, and
vehicles pulling trailers – have access to these spaces in the lot and can easily get off the main
thoroughfares, while passenger vehicles, such as pick-up trucks, have adequate access to onstreet
parking.
Additionally, the twenty-foot rule was changed based on enforcement issues, specifically that
many individuals do not know the precise length of their vehicle leading to unintended, honest
mistakes by the public about where they could park.
“These updated regulations are aimed to reduce confusion for individuals parking in the Home
Ranch parking lot as well as to assist with enforcement,” said Chief Smith, Jackson Police Chief.
New signage has been posted by the Public Works Department at the Home Ranch parking lot
reflecting these changes.
For more information regarding the parking rules at the Home Ranch Lot or at any parking lot
throughout town, citizens can contact Lea Colasuanno, Assistant Town Attorney at 734-3497.
Photo TOJ
Comments 1
This town could make as many rules as they want. Nobody follows the rules, especially tourists, and the police don’t enforce them.