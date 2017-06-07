Pursue Movement Studio Chamber Mixer

Pursue Movement Studio, 260 West Pearl, will host a Chamber Mixer on Thursday, June 8 from 5:00-7:00pm.

The Mixer will feature Pursue Movement’s “Sneak Peek” classes, superfood nourishing smoothies, teas, and snacks along with light appetizers, wine, and beer. Maddy from Maddy and the Groove Spots will provide music. Attendees should bring extra business cards for networking and to enter the raffle featuring one-month unlimited memberships and for small group sessions in barre, yoga, cycle, and more!

For more information, including the schedule and registration link for the “Sneak Peek” classes, please click here.