Rental Apartment Inches Towards Approval

“we need to create housing for people, not talk about creating housing for people,” said Town Council member Don Frank

The Jackson Town Council couldn’t quite cross the finish line this week to allow a 90-unit apartment building near Staples.

After nearly 2 hours of discussion on the project where the applicant was requesting approval of a Planned Unit Development (PUD), Sketch Plan, and Administrative Adjustment for a 90-unit apartment building, including studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units for the property located at 550 West Broadway.

Town planners recommended approval, but some councilors wanted to dig into specific plan details, including Bob Lenz, who asked for a continuance.

Councilman Don Frank said that while he understood wanting more time to look at it, “The people who are looking for housing have no more time.” He also noted that, “we need to create housing for people, not talk about creating for people.”

“The only risk we take tonight is if we do what we said we would do, and build this project and see what we get.” Frank said.

Mayor Muldoon said he was comfortable moving ahead with the vote

Lenz said ”I guess my comment to that is in these 37 pages there are any number of alternatives the staff has picked out certain one that they are in favor of but that doesn’t mean that that is the opinion of this council as far as the alternatives go – so as far as taking some time to look at —I’m very interested in getting this project to go forward I am also interested in getting it to a point where it can go to the planning director without coming back to the town council and I think that takes some time that’s why I am interested in looking at it because well just too complex to me to go through at this point in time and on this particular day and I would make a motion to continue to the next meeting”

Frank asked, “Will that be sufficient time for people to ask the questions that could have been asked in time for this meeting?