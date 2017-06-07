START Adds Teton Village Run

START Bus has added an additional trip to Teton Village to accommodate rider demand. The new run, a Green Line bus, started this week. The additional run to Teton Village will originate in Jackson at 3:25 PM and arrive in Teton Village at 4:10 PM. This same bus will depart from Teton Village at 4:15 PM and return to Jackson.

“The new trip to Teton Village was added in response to the demand of employees and tourists riding the

bus during the peak hours of the summer,” said Darren Brugmann, START Bus Director. “We are

attempting to accommodate the increase in riders to and from Teton Village.”

With this new bus trip, there are now nineteen bus runs to Teton Village offered each day in an effort to

help reduce traffic on Wyoming 22 and the Moose/Wilson Road this summer. Services to Teton Village

will be offered 7 days a week between the hours of 5:00 AM and 11:40 PM and riders will be able to catch

the Green Line at the Karns Meadow Drive building.

START is currently utilizing the summer schedule for all bus routes. In addition to the new bus trip,

START will continue to offer the free in-town shuttle service as well as offering a Music on Main service

every Thursday that will include a reduced fare of $5 to Victor and a free shuttle back to Jackson departing

Victor City Park at 10:10 PM.

START Bus encourages you to consider supporting the reduction of summer traffic – ride the bus, walk,

bike or rideshare. Please check www.startbus.com for details on all of these summer routes, schedules

and fees or contact START Bus directly at (307) 733-4521.