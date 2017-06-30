Stay Safe, Protect Yellowstone this Fourth of July

Take the Yellowstone Pledge!

Dedicate yourself to enjoying and protecting this national, natural treasure by taking the pledge at go.nps.gov/yellowstonepledge. Encourage your friends and family to do the same and tag your photos with #YellowstonePledge.

Pack your patience. Plan extra time when traveling from place to place. Expect limited parking, traffic congestion and delays, especially when wildlife is on or near the roadway.

Plan ahead. Campgrounds and lodges fill early; especially during summer. Finding a place to sleep at the last minute is unlikely.

Drive responsibly. Observe park speed limits, watch out for distracted drivers, and use pullouts to watch wildlife or take photos.

Protect park resources and experiences. People come to Yellowstone seeking a wild experience and a natural connection. You can safeguard your family and the park by remembering to:

View wildlife from a safe distance. Stay at least 25 yards from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

Stay on trails and boardwalks in thermal areas. Boardwalks take you to amazing places, but hot springs can be deadly. Pets, smoking, and eating in thermal areas are prohibited to protect these fragile basins from human impact.

Protect your friends and family and the bears you come to see by hiking in groups, making noise, carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it.

Park fire danger is LOW. Campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings in the 11 developed campgrounds and most backcountry campsites. Campfires must be extinguished and cold to the touch after use.

Fireworks are not allowed in the park.

We hope everyone has a safe and happy Fourth of July in Yellowstone!

This holiday weekend, Yellowstone National Park rangers ask all park visitors to arrive in the park prepared for a safe, pleasurable, and rewarding experience. Protect yourself and your park by following these tips.