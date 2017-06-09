Teton County Assessor to Resign

Andy Cavallaro will be resigning as the Teton County Assessor and joining Community Safety Network as Executive Director, beginning August 1, 2017.

Cavallaro was elected as County Assessor in 2015. Reflecting on his time in the position, Cavallaro stated, “It was a very difficult decision to leave a great department with such a wonderful and professional staff. I’m extremely grateful for the relationships I’ve been fortunate enough to develop, and for the wonderful experience working within Teton County Government.”

Cavallaro has a background in the social and human services field, and expressed excitement about returning to that work: “I worked in social service many years before running an appraisal business and being elected as County Assessor. Leading an organization like the Community Safety Network is an amazing opportunity, and I am grateful for the chance to work in that field again.

Photo: Facebook