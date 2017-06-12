Teton County GOP Starts Petition In Support Of Presidential Pics

Petition Launched in Support of Permanent Placement of Pictures of President & Vice President in Jackson Town Hall & Teton County Commission Chambers

In response to community concern over the removal of photographs of the U.S. President and Vice President from the Jackson Town Hall, the Teton County Republican Party launched a petition in support of their permanent placement in town and county government buildings.

“Hanging pictures of the President has been a tradition in the community since at least the mid-’80s,” said Paul Vogelheim, Chair of the Teton County Republican Party. “When it comes to showing respect for our nation and our state, this is a nonpartisan issue. Regardless of who holds the office of the U.S. President and Vice President, their photos should hang in a place of honor in Jackson and Teton County government buildings. “ Individuals who support the longstanding tradition of posting photos of the President and Vice President in the Jackson Town Hall and Teton County Commission Chambers can sign the petition at http://www.tetongop.com/petition.cfm. The petition reads:

I support the longstanding tradition of honoring the office of the U.S. President and Vice President by displaying their photos in the Jackson Town Hall and Teton County Commission Chambers. I ask the Jackson Town Council to return the photos of the President and Vice President to the Town Hall and pass a resolution requiring the photos of the sitting President and Vice President to always hang in Teton County’s local government buildings.

A list of petition signers will be sent directly to all members of the Jackson Town Council.