Town and County Shopping for Real Estate

At the joint Town and County meeting later today, councilors and commissioners will meet secretly to discuss consideration of the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate.

Due to the likelihood of an increase in price that could occur if the information were made public, the meeting will be held behind closed doors. The private meeting is in accordance with Wyoming State law, specifically Wyoming Statute 16-4-405(a)(vii).

There is no indication as to what the property would be used for. If the real estate is to be used for subsidized housing, the payment won’t come from a dedicated sales tax. That’s because voters defeated such a measure last summer.

Budget discussions at the town have included the topic of transferring a million dollars of general revenue to their special affordable housing account.

The private ‘executive session’ will take place at the end of the joint meeting and then the town council will hold a separate closed-door meeting to discuss more real estate purchases that the county would not be involved in.

Meetings about some legal issues can also be held privately.

The budget for the town is set for adoption soon and will be on the agenda for a special workshop tomorrow.