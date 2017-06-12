Town/County Meetings Today & Tomorrow

It’s a light week for public meetings with the town and county set to appoint board members to town, county, and joint boards.

The Teton County Commissioners will hold their regular ‘voucher meeting’ today where they will get an update on work at the Grove housing project.

Interviews for the county Board of Health, Fair Board, Historic Preservation Board, and the Library Board, and they might also make appointments for the various seats. The meeting begins at 9 AM.

On Tuesday, the town and county will meet at 1:30 in joint session to consider appointments for Travel and Tourism Board, and Energy Conservation Works.

The County Planning Commission will meet tonight and deliberate on plans and permits for Snake River Sporting Club and the Trust for Public Land regarding Astoria Hot Springs, and Teton Science School as they seek approval of their Final Development Plan to develop a 16-unit non-subdivision residential project. That meeting begins at 6PM.