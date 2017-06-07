Water Closes Pathway

The National Elk Refuge and Jackson Hole Community Pathways have announced a temporary closure on the North Highway 89 Pathway north of Jackson due to flooding.

High, fast-moving water in the Gros Ventre River has created flooding conditions on the northwest corner of the Refuge near Highway 89/191. Approximately 500 yards of the multi-use pathway and adjoining Refuge land is underwater; the flooding is visible from the highway.

“This is a pretty dynamic situation,” Refuge Manager Brian Glaspell explained. “Due to the high snowpack and recent warm temperatures, forecasters are predicting possible increases in creek and river levels through Saturday.” The pathway closure may be extended around the affected location if conditions change. “Safety is a top priority for everyone right now,” Glaspell added.

The Gros Ventre Road in Grand Teton National Park closed on Tuesday due to significant erosion threatening the road. For more information about the Gros Ventre Road closure, please visit the park’s webpage at www.nps.gov/grte, Facebook and Twitter at GrandTetonNPS, or call the park’s road report information line at 307-739-3682.

Photo: NER