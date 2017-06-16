Wild Horse Summer Adoption Event In Rock Springs This Weekend

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will be hosting two wild horse adoption events on the following dates and times.

June 16-17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Approximately 42 wild horses, ranging in age from yearling to 5-years old, from the Owyhee, Little Owyhee, and Rock Creek Herd Management Areas in Nevada will be available for adoption.

“The facility has a lot of wild horses available for adoption and we invite anyone interested in an alert, loyal, surefooted and hardy animal to come and see what we have to offer,” states BLM Adoption Coordinator Kathi Fine. “Once you see these wild horses, you can’t help but fall in love with them.”

BLM specialists will be on hand to answer questions and assist with adoption applications. All horses will be available for the adoption fee of $125. Applications for adoption will be accepted on both Friday and Saturday. Any person wishing to adopt a wild horse or burro must fill out an application, be able to conform to BLM’s minimum adoption requirements, and have their application approved by the BLM.

Directions to the holding facility from I-80, take Elk Street Exit 104 and go north one mile; turn right onto Lionkol Road and follow for a half mile.

To learn more about BLM Wyoming’s wild horse adoption program or the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility visit www.blm.gov/WHB.

For more information, please contact: BLM Wild Horse Adoption Coordinator Kathi Fine at 307-352-0292.