Wyoming Community Foundation Has Announced Simonton Fund

In 2012, the opportunity was presented to the Women’s Foundation board to become the founding host of the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt. As an avid hunter herself — and a champion of women—Shelley embraced the idea of hosting the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt with her whole heart. She also volunteered to serve as a co-chair of the planning committee. Under her leadership, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation developed the hunt into the conservation-minded and mentoring-focused event it is today.

Shelley passed away from melanoma in May this year (2017). About a month before she died, she once again distinguished herself as a visionary leader for the hunt and for women in Wyoming. Shelley generously established a fund that will become endowed and grow with the support of additional generous donors who want to be a part of her legacy. Shelley’s Fund will honor her spirit by investing in areas of interest and importance to her. The fund will primarily make grants to the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt to help ensure that hunters attending always include single mothers and women of diverse income levels, while still functioning to raise funds for WYWF.