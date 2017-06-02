Yellowstone Issues Individual Day Ride Permits

Yellowstone National Park will begin to issue free day ride permits to individual users who take stock on park trails in 2017. This is a change as the park has not issued day ride permits in the past. The purpose of the free permits is to help the park understand where, when, and how many individual stock users visit Yellowstone. Park rangers may ask to see users’ permits during rides on trails.

Overnight stock use is not allowed until July 1 . Check the backcountry situation report to see which trails are already open for day-use.

. Check the backcountry situation report to see which trails are already open for day-use. Stock users who plan overnight trips must obtain a backcountry permit.

Stock users must possess certification of a negative Coggins Test performed within the last 12 months for all equine stock entering Yellowstone.

Yellowstone is not limiting the number of individual stock users on trails.

Traveling in Yellowstone’s backcountry with stock is an exciting way to see the park. The free day ride permits will help park staff assist riders in planning safe, enjoyable, and low-impact trips.