Landslide Work Continues

Construction Information: The activities schedule for the weeks of July 24th through July 28th and the week of July 31st through August 4th include contractor continuing excavation of unload bench, shear key excavation, importing fill materials, and upkeep of dewatering equipment.Next Scheduled Information Update: August 7, 2017

Road Closure Information: Budge Drive was closed to the public June 12th. Budge Drive temporary access road is to be utilized to access residences affected by the closure of Budge Drive through November 2017.

Important Additional Information: The Hillside temporary parking lot is currently open to the public. This temporary parking structure will service patrons of the Hillside commercial building through the life of the project.

Increased truck traffic should be expected on Alpine Lane, Scott Lane, South Park Loop, and Spring Gulch Road. Heavy truck traffic could also be present at any time, on the upper portion of Budge Drive.

Pedestrian/Bicycle access along the north side of HWY89 in front of Walgreens building and the Hillside Commercial building is closed to protect pedestrians and cyclists during construction and to avoid conflicts with construction equipment and operations. Pedestrians and bicyclists are required to use the south side of HWY 89 throughout the construction period.

Pedestrians are not to enter the construction site, the stairwell at the east end of the Hillside building, near Sidewinders shall be used to travel from Upper Budge Drive to Broadway. Pedestrians are not to use the closed portion of Budge Drive to access Broadway.

For your safety and the safety of construction workers, please be aware of, and obey all construction notification, detour and parking restriction signage.

Please contact: Amy Renova, (307) 733-3079 ext. 1403 (ARenova@townofjackson.com) Town of Jackson Public Works Department, with any questions, concerns, or comments regarding this upcoming project.