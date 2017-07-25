Yosemite National Park remains open with all hotels, lodges, stores and campgrounds that have opened for the season are fully open and operational. All entrances to Yosemite National Park are open. Visitors can get to Yosemite Valley via Highway 140 from Mariposa, Highway 41 from Fresno, Highway 120 West from Groveland, and Highway 120 East from Lee Vining and US Route 395.

Yosemite Valley cannot be accessed from Merced via Highway 140. For more information, visit http://dot.ca.gov/hq/ roadinfo/sr140.

Interested in visiting Yosemite this weekend? There are rooms in Yosemite Valley available for Saturday and Sunday at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, and Half Dome Village. For more information on lodging, visit http://www.travelyosemite.com or call 888-413-8869.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Cal Fire and all of the other agencies who have been working to suppress the Detwiler Fire,” stated Acting Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “Yosemite National Park and our employees are grateful for their hard work and dedication to fight this fire. We are always proud to work with Cal Fire and all of our sister agencies to help support our gateway communities.”

Air quality in Yosemite Valley and throughout the park has been impacted by smoke from the Detwiler Fire. Visitors coming to Yosemite who are sensitive to smoke or suffer from respiratory problems are encouraged to minimize outdoor activities. For updated information on air quality in Yosemite National Park, visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/ learn/nature/aqmonitoring.htm.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose.