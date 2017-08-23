Clean Up This Weekend

The Town of Jackson will be hosting a Post-Eclipse In-Town Clean-Up on Saturday, August 26. The Town of Jackson encourages all citizens to participate in this important event. The meeting time for volunteers has been set for 9:00am at the Phil Baux Park pavilion. Volunteers should dress appropriately for weather that morning, bring gloves and sun screen. Bags and orange vests will be provided.

“Volunteers can just show up at Phil Baux on Saturday morning,” said Ed Liebzeit, clean-up organizer. “They do not need to call in advance. We’d love to see the community rally for this clean-up effort.”

For individuals who are unable to attend this clean-up even, the Town of Jackson is offering free orange trash bags to residents which can be used to pick up rubbish in individual neighborhoods throughout town. These orange trash bags are now available at both the Town Hall, located at 150 E. Pearl Avenue between the hours of 8am and 5pm, and at the Jackson Public Works Administration Building, located at 450 W. Snow King Avenue between the hours of 8am and 5pm. Bags will also be available the morning of August 26 at Phil Baux Park.

On Monday, August 28, Jackson Public Works employees will pick up orange trash bags left on the curb by 8:00 a.m. within the Town of Jackson. Town Public Works staff is asking that no yard waste or household waste be placed in these orange bags.

Following the clean-up all volunteers will be invited to a free cookout at Phil Baux Park. All are invited to participate, regardless of age. Our town is a very special place and this is just one more opportunity to help preserve the character and beauty of this wonderful town. If individuals are seeking more information and details they can contact the Town Hall at 307-734-3488 or Ed Liebzeit at 739-8010.