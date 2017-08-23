Eclipse Visitors Experienced Western Hospitality In Jackson Hole

The Total Solar Eclipse that swept across the country on Monday, August 21 and was visible in Jackson Hole at 11:36am. With staff trained and ready, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce spent the last few days welcoming over 25,000 visitors at their three visitor centers: Home Ranch Welcome Center, the Jackson Hole and Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, and the Administrative Offices on Broadway.

Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Vice President Rick Howe, IOM commented, “We had an incredible mix of guests from all over the world. Most had planned their trips years out and were here to celebrate. We saw a vast majority try to experience the eclipse in the national parks and forests which left the town viewing sites an eclectic mix of scientists, fanatics, and awe inspired first timers.”

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort hosted hundreds of guests atop the Aerial Tram and Sweetwater Gondola in addition many media outlets including The Weather Channel, Redbull Athletes, and the BBC. Snow King Mountain showcased an amazing presentation by NASA astronaut Scott Altman and other experts in the supernovae. Howe added, “Wherever our guests ended up seeing the eclipse, we feel confident their experience was nothing less than spectacular. The weather cooperated almost as well as all the service agencies in town!”

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize the team behind Teton Eclipse (a collaborative effort between Teton County and the Town of Jackson), the Wyoming Office of Tourism, and all of the local and statewide community members who were engaged in efforts surrounding the Total Solar Eclipse.