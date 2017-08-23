 Fire Restrictions Will Be Lifted But Danger Still High

After a review of fire risk factors, Interagency Fire Managers announced that partial fire restrictions will be lifted effective tomorrow, Thursday, August 24. As Eclipse crowds leave the area, risk of human-caused fire is reducing.

County residents are reminded fire danger continues to be rated “high”. Fire Marshal Kathy Clay commented, “There still is plenty of potential for wildland fire. Frost has hit much of the valley’s vegetation and grasses are curing quickly.” In addition, fireworks are illegal in all of Teton County and the Town of Jackson.

Other agencies lifting the fire restrictions with Teton County include Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, High Desert District of the Bureau of Land Management, and Sublette County.

For more information, go to www.tetonwyo.org/fire or contact Jackson Hole Fire/EMS at 307-733-4732.