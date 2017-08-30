Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Winter 2017/18 Season Pass Sale

Great Benefits & More Value in August

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to remind guests that the 2018 Grand Pass™, Weekend, 10-Day Plus and 7-Day Plus Passes will be available online at http://www.jacksonhole.com/season-pass.html and from the Jackson Hole Ticket Office located in Teton Village through August 31st. Now through August 31st buy or pick up your season pass at Hoback Sports and enjoy Hoback Happy Hour deals, which offer a one time retail purchase at 20% off. Some restrictions apply, click here for more details.

The Adult Grand Pass™ offers unlimited skiing and riding for 136 days, with no restrictions for $1485. The Grand Pass™ also offers great value options for youths, providing unlimited access to the next generation of skiers and riders. The Junior Grand Pass™ for ages 6-14 will be $200, the Student Grand Pass™ for ages 15-18 will be $350 and kids 5 and under ski for free. The 7 and 10 Day Plus Passes are $620 and $835 respectively.

All 2017/18 Grand Passes™ include a winter START bus pass, discounts at JHMR restaurants, retail, rental and repair stores, as well as complimentary Jackson Hole Ski Club membership.

The added value of the Grand Pass™ keeps growing with the Mountain Collective™ partnership providing JHMR Grand Passholders unlimited 50% discounted access to sixteen legendary destinations: Alta/Snowbird, Aspen/ Snowmass, Banff/Lake Louise/Sunshine, Mammoth, Squaw Valley/ Alpine Meadows, Sun Valley, Taos, Sugarbush, Snowbasin and, Thredbo in Australia and Coronet Peak / The Remarkables in New Zealand. Grand Passholders also receive up to five 50% discounted days at exciting international destinations with Chamoinx, Valle Nevado in Chile and Hakuba Valley in Japan. Grand Passholders can also expect lodging deals and other added value at the participating Mountain Collective resorts.

For more information on season passes, please visit jacksonhole.com/season-pass.html, email seasonpass@jacksonhole.com and phone 307-739-2640.