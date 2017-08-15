 Melissa Shinkle Appointed as Teton County Assessor 

The Teton County Board of Commissioners appointed Melissa Shinkle as the new County Assessor today, completing the formal replacement process of Andy Cavallaro, who officially stepped down as Teton County Assessor as of July 31, 2017.

Wyoming State Statute stipulates the process for the replacement of an elected official upon resignation. The party from which the official is elected is notified and required to select three persons qualified to fill the vacancy within 15 days. Mr. Cavallaro was elected as a Democrat, and after notification from the Teton County Board of Commissioners Chairman, the Chairman of the Democratic Party convened a meeting and presented three candidates to the Board of Commissioners on August 10, 2017. The Board of Commissioners was then given 5 days to choose a candidate to fill the unexpired term of the outgoing Assessor. After interviewing the three candidates, the selection was made at today’s meeting.

Ms. Shinkle began her career at Teton County in 1997, working in the County Clerk’s office. She has progressed through many positions over the years, including Supervisor and Chief Deputy County Clerk. She has worked alongside and in partnership with many departments and elected offices. Her extensive experience in local county government enables her to have a comprehensive knowledge of how government works, and exemplifies commitment to public service.

“The County Assessor is an extremely important office in our organization and community. Melissa has extensive knowledge and experience holding responsible positions in local government and has a reputation for conducting herself in a fair and equitable manner,” said Teton County Commission Chairman Mark Newcomb. “She’s leaving big shoes to fill in the Clerk’s Department.”

“I am excited and honored to be appointed as the County Assessor,” Shinkle said. “I will truly miss working for Clerk Daigle and being a part of her staff, but I know that this is an amazing opportunity. I am eager to begin working with my new team in the Assessor’s office, and I look forward to serving the residents of Teton County in this new capacity.”

Mr. Cavallero’s term ends on December 31, 2018. Ms. Shinkle will complete the remaining term as Assessor and plans to run for the office for the next term