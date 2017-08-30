A New Annual Senior Pass Will Be Available at Devils Tower

A new Annual Senior Pass will be offered to any U.S. citizen or permanent resident who is 62 years of age or older. Beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 the new Annual Senior Pass will be available for $20 and the Lifetime Senior Pass will be available for $80. Both passes can be purchased at the Entrance Station at Devils Tower National Monument.

The Senior Pass may be used at sites managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Funds from passes are used to enhance the visitor experience and support priority projects and programs.

The Senior Pass allows free entrance and may provide senior discounts for tours. The pass also waives the entrance fee for travelling companions. At per-vehicle fee sites, the pass admits the owner and all passengers in a noncommercial vehicle. At a per-person fee site, the pass admits the pass owner and three other adults. Children under 16 are always admitted free. The Senior Pass also provides a 50% discount on certain amenities such as camping or boating. It typically does not offer a discount on concessionaire services.

The new Annual Senior Pass and the Lifetime Senior Pass may also be purchased on line at USGS website for more information about passes, or by calling 1-888-ASK-USGS (275-8747), ext. 1. The cost of purchasing the pass through the mail is $20.

To learn more about Devils Tower National Monument, contact 307-467-5283, visit us online at www.nps.gov/deto, www.facebook.com/Devils-Tower-National-Monument-Official-NPS-Site or twitter.com @DevilsTowerNM.