 Public Comment Sought On Proposed Whitewater Park 

The Teton Board of County Commissioners will be reviewing and discussing a proposed whitewater park on the Snake River near the South Park boat ramp on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 as part of their regularly scheduled County Commission meeting starting at 9:00am.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to provide comment on the proposal. Currently, the Jackson Hole River Parks Project (JHRPP) is requesting that the Board of Commissioners direct County staff to initiate the planning review process, which would involve beginning a Conditional Use Permit process. The Board will not be considering approval of the overall project, rather, they will be discussing how it should proceed through the County’s planning and community review process.

Representatives from the JHRPP, as well as consultants from River Restoration (RRO) and Parks and Recreation staff, provided an informational presentation to the Board of Commissioners in late June. The staff report related to the that presentation, as well as technical documentation and conceptual plans from RRO, can be found here.

This potential project is in the beginning stages, and the Board of Commissioners hopes to solicit input from a diverse set of stakeholders and interested citizens to help guide the outcome.