Two Upcoming Art Programs Highlight Landscapes & Waterfowl

Art lovers can enjoy two free programs at the National Elk Refuge in the upcoming weeks, both of which have become regular fall opportunities at the wildlife refuge. The art programs coincide with Jackson’s 2017 Fall Arts Festival, which runs from September 6-17.

The Teton Plein Air Painters will share their talents at the historic Miller House on Tuesday, September 5, using the site as artistic inspiration and a means to interpret the landscape with the public. The Teton Plein Air Painters regularly use the backdrop of the National Elk Refuge to create paintings using a variety of art mediums including oil, acrylic, watercolor, and pen and ink.

En plein air is a French expression which means “in the open air” and is used to describe painting done in an outdoor setting under natural light. Depending on the light and weather, plein air paintings are generally done in one session. Artists may add final touches to their work once back in the studio.

The informal painting session gives refuge visitors an opportunity to observe the painters as they create their works and ask questions about painting techniques. Though the painters are scheduled during the historic site’s regular hours of 10:00 am-4:00 pm, the majority of artists are expected to participate before noon to take advantage of the morning light. The Miller Ranch is located ¾ mile north of the refuge entrance at the end of East Broadway Avenue in Jackson.

At the Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, located at 532 N. Cache Street in Jackson, visitors have nearly a month to enjoy the Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp 2017 Artwork Tour. The exhibit has been traveling statewide since spring and will be on display at the Visitor Center in Jackson from September 6-27. The exhibit features Wyoming’s Best of Show artwork, “Taking Flight,” a colored pencil rendition of a king eider drake created by Hannah Saville, age 15, of Powell, Wyoming.

Wyoming’s Junior Duck Stamp Program is part of the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program, a dynamic art- and science-based curriculum that teaches wetland and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school. The program encourages students to explore their natural world, invites them to investigate biology and wildlife management principles, and challenges them to express and share what they have learned with others.

Winners in the Wyoming art contest are entered into the national art contest. The winning artwork from the national competition serves as the design for the Junior Duck Stamp, produced annually by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Proceeds from the sale of the stamps supports conservation education and provides awards and scholarships for students, teachers, and schools participating in the Junior Duck Stamp program.